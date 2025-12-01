Citizens Bank is seeing increasing adoption and efficiency from gen AI-driven chatbots. The $222 billion bank launched CiZi, a gen AI-driven chatbot for consumers, in November 2024, and has seen an 85% year-over-year increase in use, Lamont Young, head of digital and omnichannel banking, told FinAi News. “Customers are primarily using the digital assistant for basic banking tasks, such as card management, money transfers and movement, disputing a transaction, account opening support and balance inquiries,” Young said. Twenty-eight percent of chats are being passed to a live […]