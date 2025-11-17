Nick Lachman, head of AI and automation at Valley Bank, will speak at the FinAi Banking Summit in Denver on March 3, 2026.

FinAi Banking Summit, which takes place at the Westin Denver Downtown, brings together a curated community of executives, technologists and decision-makers across the FinAi ecosystem.

Lachman will speak on the panel “Gen AI in the ring: Fight against fraud” on Tuesday, March 3, at 1:15 p.m. local time. He joins Austin Capital Bank founder and Chief Executive Erik Beguin on the panel.

During the session, panelists will address:

Identifying gen AI-driven fraud;

How to fight advanced threats with emerging technology; and

Enhancing AML, fraud prevention and regulatory reporting.

The $62 billion Valley Bank has been investing in anti-money laundering capabilities, including the use of an AI AML agent from digital solutions provider WorkFusion, FinAi News previously reported. In January, the bank credited the agent for a 65% reduction in false positives.

Lachman joined the Morristown, N.J.-based bank in 2024. Previously he was vice president of data platform solutions at BNY Pershing and data analytics manager at Fulton Bank.

