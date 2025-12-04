TD Bank has deployed AI-driven platform TD AI Prism to predict consumer needs and provide them with solutions proactively. The $1.2 trillion bank’s marketing teams use the platform to predict what retail products and services clients might need so it can target communications for them, such as identifying consumers looking for a mortgage, Sumee Seetharaman, head of AI and machine learning, told FinAi News. “Traditional predictive AI models can only typically perform a single task. We’ve had success with them in the […]