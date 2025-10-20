FinAi News, formerly Bank Automation News, is pleased to share that Wendy Cai-Lee, chief executive at Piermont Bank, will speak at the inaugural FinAi Banking Summit in Denver.

FinAi Banking Summit, set for March 2-3 at the Westin Denver, brings together a curated community of executives, technologists and decision-makers across the financial services ecosystem to break down FinAi.

Cai-Lee will speak on the panel “The future of financial services in the age of AI” on Monday, March 2, at 1:30 p.m. local time. Panelists will discuss:

The reality of ROI in AI banking efforts;

Finding efficiencies; and

Approaching strategic planning.

View the full event agenda here.

Cai-Lee, who founded the $500 million digital bank in 2019, views emerging technology, including AI, as critical to the bank’s operations, she told FinAi News.

Piermont Bank’s digital footprint allows the bank to “move faster and respond with more precision,” Cai-Lee previously told FinAi News on “The Buzz” podcast.

Listen to “The Buzz”

The CEO has more than 20 years of experience in financial services and has held leadership roles at East West Bank and Deloitte, according to Piermont. She also held various roles at JPMorgan Chase and Citi.

Register for the FinAi Banking Summit here to take advantage of early-bird pricing.