Bank of America has been deploying AI tech for years and is seeing quantifiable returns, giving the organization a boost in efficiency and client experience. The $2.4 trillion bank deployed its AI-driven CashPro Forecasting tool, which helps businesses predict cash flow while keeping in mind macroeconomic factors including tariffs and supply chain constraints, in 2022, CashPro Product Executive Jennifer Sanctis, told FinAi News. “It is built within the CashPro platform, making it convenient for clients to […]