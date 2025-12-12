Citi is looking inward to identify and develop new AI use cases and deploy existing AI tools within the organization. Citi has launched two internal programs this year, AI Champions and AI Accelerators, Payal Jain, head of application engineering and platforms at the bank, told FinAi News. The programs, comprised of more than 4,000 Citi colleagues globally, “help teams adopt tools, navigate, troubleshoot and share best practices,” Jain said. The bank has 229,000 full-time employees, according to its third-quarter earnings report. […]