FinAi leadership took to “The Buzz” podcast in 2025 to discuss approaches to AI.

Chief executives from banks and fintechs shared insights on AI strategy, how to combat fraud and opportunities for AI-driven lending.

The following CEOs sat down with FinAi News in 2025:

Austin Capital Bank CEO Erik Beguin on AI-driven fraud

AI is part of the problem and part of the solution for fraud at large, Austin Capital Bank CEO Erik Beguin says on this episode of “The Buzz.”

Fraudsters are using AI to target individuals, read social profiles and identify the best way to attack a person, he says. The technology streamlines a laborious task for bad actors.

Casca CEO Lukas Haffer on opportunities for AI in small business lending

For small business owners, the “No. 1 problem is access to capital,” Lukas Haffer, CEO of AI-native loan origination provider Casca, says on “The Buzz.”

White Clay CEO Mac Thompson talks 8 steps for AI implementation

Financial institutions are implementing AI at scale, but logistics should be the focus before diving headfirst into emerging technology, Mac Thompson, CEO of software provider White Clay says on “The Buzz.”

He shares eight steps for AI strategy, including building a business strategy, prioritizing market research, organizing data and more.

