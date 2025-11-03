Jelena Zec, director of venture investing at Citi Ventures, will speak at the inaugural FinAi Banking Summit in Denver on March 3, 2026.

FinAi Banking Summit will bring together a curated community of executives, technologists and decision-makers across the FinAi ecosystem.

Zec will speak on the panel “The next 5 years in FinAi” on Tuesday, March 3, at 4:15 p.m. local time. Panelists, including BankTech Ventures’ investor Katie Quilligan, will address:

What to watch for in AI development;

Assessing startups; and

Balancing technology realities in the AI revolution.

View the full event agenda here.

Citi Ventures’ recent investments include agentic AI startup Spinwheel, according to FinAi News reporting. The VC arm of $1.8 trillion Citi has also invested in short-term financing fintech Defacto, fraud fintech IVIX and payments company OneText, according to Crunchbase.

Register for the FinAi Banking Summit here to take advantage of early-bird pricing.