FinAi News, formerly Bank Automation News, is pleased to share that Katie Quilligan, investor at venture capital fund BankTech Ventures, will speak at the inaugural FinAi Banking Summit in Denver.

FinAi Banking Summit, set for March 2-3 at the Westin Denver, brings together a curated community of executives, technologists and decision-makers across the financial services ecosystem to break down FinAi.

Quilligan, who serves on the investment team at BankTech, will speak on the panel “The next 5 years in FinAi” on Tuesday, March 3, at 4:15 p.m. local time. Panelists will address:

What to watch for in AI development;

Assessing startups; and

Balancing technology realities in the AI revolution.

View the full event agenda here.

Founded in 2021 and based in Sandy, Utah, BankTech Ventures has participated in 19 funding rounds with a focus on financial services technology including AI, stablecoin, spend management, cybersecurity technology and more, according to Crunchbase.

Quilligan’s expertise will contribute to the discussion on navigating today’s early-stage startup environment, especially as AI funding continued to lead investment rounds in the third quarter. AI funding accounted for 46%, or $45 billion, of global venture funding, according to Crunchbase data.

She joined BankTech Ventures in 2023 and brought with her experience from Wedbush Ventures and American Express.

Register for the FinAi Banking Summit here to take advantage of early-bird pricing.