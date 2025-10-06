Dear Reader,

We are pleased today to unveil the new FinAi News as we rebrand from Bank Automation News.

We are making this significant change because our financial world has changed. The advent of artificial intelligence has altered financial services forever.

This is the fourth time we have rebranded — and we are proud to do so. Royal Media has pushed to be at the forefront of banking technology. From Bank360 to Bank Innovation to Bank Automation News and now to FinAi News, we have been at the leading edge of change and transformation in banking.

We are again with FinAi News. We will focus intently on the ways artificial intelligence is transforming and propelling financial services to new heights. How is AI being used? What are the margin implications? What are the compliance implications? How are FIs maintaining — and not maintaining — their competitive advantages? And that’s just the start of it.

The AI Revolution now rivals the Internet Revolution of the late 1990s. And we intend FinAi News to be your most valuable information resource — beyond even ChatGPT — on the AI Banking Revolution. That goes equally for the 2026 events that are part of the FinAi News endeavors: FinAi Banking Summit and FinAi Lending Summit. Taken in full, the FinAi News suite of information is an invaluable resource for FinAi professionals who want to maximize the most profound technological advances of our day.

FinAi News is where finance meets intelligence. Welcome to our new beginning.

Whitney McDonald

Editor