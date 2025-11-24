Valley Bank is deploying gen AI tools throughout the organization with a focus on improving its commercial client services and interactions. The $62 billion bank is working on a gen AI commercial client servicing platform that its employees can use to gain insights into client activity and open doors for personalized cross-selling, Chief Data and Analytics Officer Sanjay Sidhwani, told FinAi News. “We are now able to track at a very granular level any client’s activity, their full 360 view,” Sidhwani said. Through the platform, Valley […]