Financial institutions that are deploying gen AI are seeing efficiencies, but quantifying ROI is difficult. Returns from traditional machine learning are more quantifiable than returns from generative AI, Valley Bank Chief Data and Analytics Officer Sanjay Sidhwani told FinAi News. “Traditional AI is a tool that gives binary yes or no decisions, which are easily quantifiable,” Sidhwani said. “With generative AI, that link is kind of missing as of now because outcomes are much more qualitative.” Until an institution pauses hiring, speeds up a process or downsizes […]