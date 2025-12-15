Pathward is rolling out AI tools to drive efficiency and improve its lending functions. Microsoft Copilot was introduced six to eight months ago and has driven productivity operational excellence while reducing costs, Chief AI, Data and Analytics Officer Laiq Ahmad told FinAi News. Copilot is helping the Sioux Falls, S.D.-based bank with content generation, document summarization, software development, Ahmad said. The bank eventually plans to add more gen AI capabilities and tools. Gen AI tool is able to perform intern level activities at Pathward and is not at the […]