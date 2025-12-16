Finastra is looking to help its bank clients streamline their mortgage lending processes with AI with multiple lending solutions. The London-based fintech has launched multiple AI-driven solutions including Loan IQ and LaserPro and is seeing banks gain efficiencies with its offerings, Andrew Bateman, executive vice president at Finastra’s lending business unit, told FinAi News. Loan IQ helps banks track their existing loans; LaserPro allows financial institutions to manage documentation and compliance on one platform, Bateman explained. “To understand the impact, you need to look at loan closure rates and the time […]