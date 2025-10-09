FinAi News, formerly Bank Automation News, is pleased to announce the inaugural FinAi Banking Summit set for March 2-3 at the Westin Denver in Denver.

The event brings together a curated community of executives, technologists and decision-makers across the financial services ecosystem to break down automation, gen AI and intelligent technologies — that’s FinAi.

The FinAi Banking Summit is a reflection of today’s AI revolution and its impact on the future of financial services.

View the full event agenda here.

Firesides, demos and more

The two-day FinAi Banking Summit offers attendees an opportunity to hear from tech industry leaders through panel discussions, presentations, networking events and interactive live audience Q&A.

The summit will feature two fireside chats with key bank technology executives who will sit down for one-on-one discussions to break down the use of AI and the future of financial services technology.

Additionally, the summit’s Emerging Technology Showcase allows attendees to experience demonstrations of the latest FinAi technology in action.

Startups may apply to participate in the Emerging Technology Showcase here.

Take part in a new event that offers a better understanding of the approach and returns of emerging technology deployments within the FinAi sector.

Register for the event here to take advantage of early-bird pricing.