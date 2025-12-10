The global banking sector is adding to its C-suite to keep pace with the AI revolution. Enter the chief artificial intelligence officer (CAIO). A CAIO is an executive focused on the oversight of development, strategy and implementation of AI, according to IBM. Banks in the U.S., U.K., Europe and Australia — even digital banks — are hiring CAIOs to propel AI strategies. The $2.1 trillion Wells Fargo, for one, announced in November that Saul Van Beurden, will lead AI efforts at Wells as head of AI, co-CEO of consumer […]