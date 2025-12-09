Global technology provider HCLTech is developing gen AI solutions both internally and by teaming up with AI giants to meet the demands of its financial services clients, which include: $904 billion NatWest; $1.6 trillion Deutsche Bank; $2.1 trillion Barclays; and The $868 billion State Bank of India. HCLTech is embedding Amazon Web Services’ gen AI platforms, including AWS Bedrock and SageMaker, into its operations, Srinivasan Seshadri, chief growth officer and global head of financial services at HCLTech, told FinAi News. This collaboration […]