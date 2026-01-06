S&P Global has opted for a multimodel AI approach to boost efficiency. The strategy is comparable to a multicloud approach, Gia Winters, managing director of North America at Google Cloud, told FinAI News. The financial services company teamed up with Google Cloud in December 2025 to use the tech provider’s Vertex AI platform, allowing S&P to access Google Gemini and other third-party and open-source models, Winters said. Google Cloud’s Vertex AI platform is used by S&P to provide clients with […]