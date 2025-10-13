FinAi News is pleased to announce the launch of its AI News Tool, a new feature designed to enhance how you, our subscribers, engage with our extensive library of financial technology coverage. The tool provides an intelligence-driven content experience that makes navigating and discovering insights across FinAi News faster and more intuitive.

Explore the AI News Tool here, and find it on our site menu right next to News.

The AI News Tool delivers personalized recommendations, enabling you to quickly identify the articles and topics most relevant to you.

The enhanced search functionality allows for content exploration by related topics, executives, financial institutions and more. Whether searching for in-depth coverage of industry leaders or the latest updates on specific markets, subscribers can now access information with greater ease.

For example, search the latest on what JPMorgan Chief Executive Jamie Dimon is saying about AI or which financial institutions are investing in agentic AI. The AI News Tool will offer insights and recommend articles to answer the questions.

By combining seamless navigation, smart recommendations and advanced search, the AI News Tool empowers you, our subscribers, to unlock the full value of FinAi News content.