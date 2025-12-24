Global payments company Airwallex raised $330 million in a series G funding round backed by investors including T. Rowe Price Associates, Activant, Lingotto and Robinhood Ventures, according to a recent company’s release. After the funding, Airwallex is valued at $8 billion. The proceeds will primarily fuel the company’s U.S. expansion and accelerate its AI roadmap, Philipp Reichardt, VP for enterprise in the Americas at Airwallex, told FinAi News. London-based Airwallex plans to add a second global headquarters in San Francisco. “We’re investing over $1 billion from 2026 through 2029 […]