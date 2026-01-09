Global financial services group Allianz SE has partnered with AI solutions provider Anthropic to accelerate responsible AI deployment , with a focus on strengthening insurance decision-making.

The collaboration centers on three projects: deploying AI to support Allianz software developers, automating labor-intensive insurance workflows such as claims processing, and building AI systems designed to meet compliance requirements by fully documenting decisions and data sources, according to an Allianz release today.

Anthropic’s Claude AI models will be integrated into Allianz’s internal AI platform for employees, including tools designed to assist thousands of developers globally. The companies are also developing AI agents to automate multi-step processes in areas such as motor and health insurance, while maintaining a “human-in-the-loop” approach for complex or sensitive claims.

The partnership builds on Allianz’ existing use of AI to improve customer service, including multilingual voice assistants for roadside assistance and automated claims processing that significantly reduces turnaround times.

Register here by Jan. 16 for early bird pricing for the inaugural FinAi Banking Summit, taking place March 2-3 in Denver. View the full event agenda here.