FinAi News is pleased to announce that Chris Ward, executive vice president and head of enterprise payments at Truist, will speak at the inaugural FinAi Banking Summit in Denver.

FinAi Banking Summit takes place March 2-3 at the Westin Denver and brings together a curated community of executives, technologists and decision-makers across the FinAi ecosystem.

Ward will present during the session “The role of AI in payments modernization” on Tuesday, March 3, at 2:15 p.m. local time.

In a FinAi News webinar in July, Ward discussed the “three S’s” of embedded finance: Simplicity, speed and safety.

In the third quarter, the $544 billion bank announced a five-year plan consisting of technology investments and new branches, including 100 new insight-driven branches, Chief Executive Bill Rogers said during the bank’s Q3 earnings call earlier this month.

At the summit, Ward will address new strategies for maximizing AI in payments, how emerging technology can enable real-time payments and the AI’s role in detecting transaction fraud.

Ward has been at Truist since 2022 and previously worked at PNC, Capital One and Wachovia, which was acquired by Wells Fargo.

