Payments fintech PayNearMe is piloting its AI-powered Intelligent Virtual Agent to reduce call center costs, improve self-service functions and streamline payments workflows. Intelligent Virtual Agent (IVA), expected to roll out in 2026, is embedded into the fintech’s payments platform PayXM, John Minor, chief product officer at Santa Clara, Calif.-based PayNearMe, told FinAi News. It uses natural language processing, machine learning and intelligent automation to improve customer interactions. For example, a borrower may call their lender’s payment […]