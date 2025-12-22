Matthew McCown, executive director of the data and analytics team at J.P. Morgan Payments, will speak Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at the FinAi Banking Summit.

The event will take place March 2-3, 2026, at the Westin Denver Downtown.

McCown will speak on the panel “AI strategy at scale: Lessons from global banks” at 11 a.m. local time. He will be joined by Prageeth Sandakalum, vice president and principal product manager for digital, data and AI at U.S. Bank.

During the session, panelists will discuss:

Applying AI;

Aligning technology with business strategy; and

Developing data-driven products at scale.

McCown joined J.P. Morgan in 2018 and has since held several roles within payments data and analytics where he leads the team of product analysts, data scientists and technologists.

J.P. Morgan ranked first across innovation, leadership and transparency in think tank Evident AI’s 2025 Evident AI Index released in October.

“We are proud to be recognized once again as a leader in leveraging AI for the benefit of our employees, clients and communities,” Chief Data and Analytics Officer Teresa Heitsenrether said in an October statement.

The $4 trillion bank’s AI efforts include the October rollout of its AI-driven LLM Suite, which has led to quantifiable efficiency gains.

Register here for early-bird pricing for the inaugural FinAi Banking Summit 2026, taking place March 2-3 in Denver.