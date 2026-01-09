Financial institutions are cautiously deploying AI to crack down on fraud associated with digital assets. Crypto-related scams, ransomware, darknet markets transactions and money laundering cost financial institutions $154 billion in 2025, a 162% increase from 2024, according to blockchain company Chainanalysis’ Jan. 8 report. Banks are gearing up their infrastructure to help customers transact, store and invest in digital assets, which includes developing better fraud and anti-money laundering processes, Scott Southall, managing director at Citi Services, told FinAi New. “We’ve seen AI tools being […]