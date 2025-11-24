First Citizens Bank Head of AI Ash Kaduskar will speak at the FinAi Banking Summit on March 2, 2026.

The summit, which takes place March 2-3, 2026, at the Westin Denver Downtown, will bring together a community of executives, technologists and decision-makers across the FinAi ecosystem.

Kaduskar will speak on the panel “The future of financial services in the age of AI” on Monday, March 2, at 1:30 p.m. local time. He will join Wendy Cai-Lee, chief executive at Piermont Bank, and Kevin Green, chief marketing officer at Hapax, to discuss:

The reality of ROI in AI banking;

Finding efficiencies; and

Approaching strategic planning.

View the full agenda here.

Kaduskar recently joined First Citizens Bank, where he is building out the AI and data analytics teams.

He shared on LinkedIn that he is hiring for:

Responsible AI leader;

AI portfolio management leader;

AI community of practice leader; and

AI data science leader.

Kaduskar previously held data and analytics roles at EY, PNC Mortgage, JPMorgan Chase and HSBC Card Services, according to LinkedIn.

Register here for early-bird pricing for the inaugural FinAi Banking Summit 2026, taking place March 2-3 in Denver. View the full event agenda here.