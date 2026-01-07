Bank services provider Bluevine is seeing improved customer experience and efficiency through deployment of AI. Chief Product Officer Herman Man told FinAi News Bluevine uses AI to provide its small and medium-sized business clients with: Fraud monitoring; Software development; Customer assistance and servicing; and Aiding the underwriting process. “We’re focused on deploying AI on tasks that are tangible and provide simple solutions for our customers that will make their day-to-day better,” Man said. “For instance, we […]